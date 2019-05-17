Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarah Giles was a passenger in a VW Golf struck by an Audi driven by Branden Daniels

An investigation into a police pursuit that ended with the death of a 20-year-old woman found no police wrongdoing.

Sarah Giles was killed in July when the car in which she was travelling in Birmingham was hit by an Audi pursued by the West Midlands force.

The Audi's driver, Branden Daniels, was later jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the police's actions "appropriate".

"The pursuit was authorised, proportionate and carried out in accordance with local and national policy," IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said.

"The police officers drove a safe distance behind the stolen vehicle and ultimately it was the manner in which the Audi was driven which led to such tragic consequences."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Branden Daniels was jailed in November

Ms Giles was a passenger in a Golf when it was hit by the Audi at the junction of Kingsland Road and Wandsworth Road in Kingstanding.

The Golf's driver was seriously injured in the crash.

Daniels was travelling at speeds of up to 80mph in a 30mph zone before losing control of the car.

The IOPC said the two police constables involved in the pursuit were "advanced level drivers".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.