Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sadiki Richardson and Delayni Woodcock have been jailed for the attack in 2017

Two teenagers who attacked a student with a machete have been jailed.

The 16-year-old victim suffered deep wounds to his leg when he was attacked in Longbridge, Birmingham, on 13 September 2017, West Midlands Police said.

Sadiki Richardson and Delayni Woodcock, both 18 and from Birmingham, were arrested after Richardson was found carrying the bloodstained weapon.

He admitted wounding but Woodcock was found guilty following a trial.

The pair, who were 16 at the time, were caught when a police officer heard screaming while carrying out enquiries at Longbridge Job Centre.

After finding the victim and arranging first aid, the officer tracked down CCTV footage showing the boy being marched across a car park, before the offenders returned without him.

A search led to the arrests in nearby Longbridge Lane.

Richardson, from Hollybank Road, Kings Heath, was sentenced to eight years and one month.

Woodcock, of Brockworth Road, Druids Heath, was handed 10 years eight months.

Insp Al Teague from the Birmingham Organised Crime Unit said: "This was a vicious attack which we believed was as a result of an argument shortly before.

"The student suffered very serious slash wounds and there were fears his injuries could have been life threatening at the time."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Richardson was found carrying a blood-stained machete, police said

Investigating officer Det Const Michelle Woolgrove, commended the young victim for his testimony.

She added: "He has the physical scars for life but is also being helped to overcome the psychological impact of being involved in such a shocking incident."

The officer involved, who asked to remain anonymous, received a commendation from the force,.

