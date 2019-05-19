'Severe fire' rips through factory unit in Cradley Heath
A severe blaze has ripped through an industrial unit in Dudley.
Fire crews were called to the building on Doulton Road in Cradley Heath just after midnight.
About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze and pumped water from nearby Dudley Canal to bring the flames under control.
No-one is reported to have been injured in the fire and an investigation is under way. West Midlands Fire Service remains at the scene dampening down.
