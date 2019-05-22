Image caption Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in a barbers shop.

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach in Wolverhampton Road, Walsall, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Tuesday has been released on bail. A 19-year-old man arrested on Monday remains on bail.

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A BMW, thought to be a getaway car, was found burnt out after the shooting.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time who has dashcam footage that may have captured a black BMW X1 to come forward.

