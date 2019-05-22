Image caption Roger Godsiff admitted he had not read the books he said were not "age-appropriate"

An MP who criticised LGBT lessons in primary schools as not "age-appropriate" admitted he has not read the teaching materials.

Roger Godsiff is the Labour MP for Hall Green in Birmingham where parents have been protesting outside Anderton Park Primary school for seven weeks.

They say the lessons contradict Islam.

The school's head teacher, Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, tweeted a note from pupils saying the protests were making them "unhappy".

Ms Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson said two pupils wrote the note which said protestors were being "rude" and disturbing their learning.

Mr Godsiff said on Tuesday he did not feel four or five-year-olds "could comfortably handle" discussions about sexuality.

But one of Mr Godsiff's constituents, comedian Joe Lycett, wrote to him to say LGBT people were being treated as "second class citizens".

Speaking on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme, the MP said "a number of parents" would agree primary school was "too young" to teach children about LGBT relationships.

"I have a three-year-old grandson and if he was hit with the nine characteristics [of the Equality Act] being put in front to him I think he would wonder what's going on," he said.

He then admitted that he had not read the books included in the 'No Outsiders' programme, which include stories about a dog that doesn't feel like it fits in and two male penguins that raise a chick together.

Image caption Andrew Moffat pioneered the programme to educate about different relationships

Also appearing on the show, Amir Ahmed - who co-ordinated protests outside other schools in Birmingham - criticised Andrew Moffat, who created 'No Outsiders', as "disingenuous" and "focused on LGBT content" rather than "teaching equality".

When questioned, he told Victoria Derbyshire he believed it was "morally not acceptable" to be gay.

Image copyright PA Image caption Shakeel Afsar got involved in protests when his nephew brought home a book about a boy wanting to dress as a girl

Lead protestor Shakeel Afsar, speaking on ITV's This Morning, said the "religious, moral and family values" of parents were being "infringed".

Mr Afsar, who does not have children at Anderton Park, said the school was "over-promoting one narrative" and criticised Ms Hewitt-Clarkson for a "lack of responsibility".

He said the issue arose from the head not "consulting people who hold their religious faith very close to their hearts and to make them sensitively aware of what's going on".

Ms Hewitt-Clarkson said the protests have been "aggressive" and that she has been repeatedly threatened.

Mr Afsar has planned a further demonstration outside the school on Friday.

