Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Crews said the fire "was at one end and the monkeys were hiding in another"

Two spider monkeys were saved by firefighters in a blaze at a nature reserve.

Crews were called to a fire in the monkey house at Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.

Paul Bayliss, from Bournbrook fire station, said: "The fire was at one end and the monkeys were hiding in another."

The animals were unharmed but there has been damage to the enclosure.

Image copyright Paul Bayliss Image caption Crews from Bournbrook and Aston fire stations attended

Image copyright Paul Bayliss Image caption The monkeys were fed bananas to stop them from getting out of the hole caused by the fire

Mr Bayliss said: "It was a confined enclosure, but there were trees going above so it was a case of getting in there and getting the fire out."

Once it was extinguished, firefighters worked with the keepers to keep the animals inside until the enclosure was secure.

Mr Bayliss added: "The smoke actually did us a favour, where there was a big hole created by the fire, the smoke kept them back, but they became more inquisitive and started coming closer and we would be ushering them back.

"Then the keepers came and they were feeding them bananas to keep them in."

The cause of the blaze is unknown and investigations are continuing.

