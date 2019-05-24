Image copyright Express & Star Image caption The girl died at the scene on Tansey Green Lane in Dudley

A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash which killed a 17-year-old girl.

West Midlands Police were called to Tansey Green Lane in Pensnett, Dudley, at about midnight on Thursday after a car hit a wall.

The girl, a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

Arthur Pinches, of High Oak in Brierley Hill, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old mechanic is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court.

The force said the girl's family are being supported by specialist officers.

