Image copyright Family handout Image caption Charlie was 'loved deeply by all of her family and friends', her mother said

The family of a teenager killed when a car she was travelling in hit a wall have paid tribute to their "beautiful princess".

Charlie Leigh Burgoyne, 17, died in Tansey Green Road, Pensnett, in Dudley, the early hours of Thursday.

Arthur Pinches, 27, from Brierley Hill, appeared before magistrates on Friday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June.

Charlie's mother, speaking on behalf of the family, said: "Charlie was my life; she was beautiful right to her core.

"She is loved deeply by all of her family and friends. Charlie was a popular girl and there are people out there that truly cared for her.

Image copyright Express & Star Image caption Officers examined the road after the crash on Thursday

"Charlie was only 17 and may have been looked upon as a girl, but I know that my daughter was heading to become a wonderful lady with a beautiful soul, such a strong character with a strong head on those shoulders."

Manny Kelay, principal at Thorns Collegiate Academy, where Charlie was a student, said her loss was felt deeply by the community.

"Our thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with Charlie's family at this sad time.

"Charlie was a warm, caring student, who made strong and lasting relationships within the academy.

"Many staff and students remember her fondly and she will be much missed."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.