Image copyright Police handout Image caption Julia Rawson has not been seen since 12 May

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman two weeks ago have arrested two men on suspicion of her murder.

Julia Rawson has been missing from her home in Dudley, West Midlands since 12 May and although her body has not been found, detectives believe she is dead.

A man, 29, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap on Wednesday and a second man, 23, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

A property on Mission Drive, Tipton, and a nearby canal have been searched.

West Midlands Police said a murder investigation was started after inquiries led them to believe Ms Rawson was dead.

