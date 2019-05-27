Image caption Firefighters attempted to control the blaze at the Showell Road industrial estate

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a severe warehouse fire.

Up to 25 firefighters dealt with the blaze on the Showell Road industrial estate, in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, just before 07:30 BST on Monday.

The single-storey factory unit, used by an online clothes retailer, was severely damaged by the fire, West Midlands Fire Service said.

No-one was inside the warehouse at the time, with no injuries reported.

Crews from Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, Bilston and Walsall attended.

