Image copyright BBC/ Kaleidoscope Image caption David Chandler recorded the live broadcast on a wind-up camera as a teenager

Footage of The Beatles' only live appearance on Top of the Pops has been discovered in an attic.

David Chandler was a teenager when he used a wind-up camera to record the performance on the long-running BBC music show in June 1966.

He dug out the 92-second clip, recorded weeks before the Fab Four's last-ever gig, after hearing about a shorter snippet found in Mexico last month.

Mr Chandler's recordings will be shown in Birmingham on Saturday.

He donated the 8mm film to Kaleidoscope, an organisation specialising in locating previously missing TV footage.

It re-mastered Mr Chandler's original film, which had no sound and slowed down in places when the camera was wound up.

Image caption The Beatles performed in the Top of the Pops studio in June 1966

CEO Chris Perry said the find - which includes 92 seconds of the Liverpudlian four-piece performing Paperback Writer as well as nine minutes of other Top of the Pops performances - was "phenomenal".

You may also be interested in:

Mr Chandler, from Sheffield, had also stored recordings of Dusty Springfield, The Hollies, and a young Tom Jones belting out Green, Green Grass Of Home.

Two months after their Top of the Pops performance, the Beatles played their final gig at San Francisco's Candlestick Park in August 1966.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.