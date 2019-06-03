Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Officers tweeted that a brick was thrown at a response car when people were dispersed

A police car was damaged by a thrown brick as officers dispersed hundreds of peoples at a suspected banned racing event in Birmingham.

Police responded to "reports of boy racers" at Heartlands Parkway, Nechells, on Sunday night.

West Midlands Police said "hundreds of spectators and vehicles" were gathered and people were dispersed "at the expense of our response car".

An injunction bans car, motorbike and quadbike racing on the city's streets.

The force's response team tweeted: "Lets hope whoever threw the brick at our car dont need the Police tonight! [sic]".

In Birmingham, the injunction is in place until October and means that drivers and those organising or attending "street cruising" events can be prosecuted.

Injunctions are in place in Solihull and the Black Country after councils sought similar High Court orders.

