Image caption Melisa Birkinshaw was told she is "extremely likely" to be jailed

A woman has admitted taking cash and a mobile phone to Holland to help an on-the-run killer who stabbed a teenager during a mass brawl at a boxing event.

Melisa Birkinshaw, 22, was told she is "extremely likely" to be jailed for perverting the course of justice.

She helped Tyrone Andrew after he stabbed Reagan Asbury, 19, in the neck outside Walsall Town Hall in 2017.

Birkinshaw, of Cavendish Court, Derby, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court and will be sentenced on 12 July.

Andrew fled to Amsterdam but was later jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reagan Asbury died in hospital after being stabbed

Birkinshaw admitted doing acts intending to pervert the course of justice between October and December 2017 by permitting her bank account to receive cash intended for Andrew, and giving money and a phone to him in Holland.

Prosecutor Antonie Muller told Judge Simon Drew QC two other defendants had already been jailed for perverting the course of justice.

"Once Andrew had made his quick escape to Amsterdam, she [Birkinshaw] provided him with a phone and a lot of cash, permitting his further movement thereafter," Mr Muller said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tyrone Andrew left the country after he stabbed Reagan Asbury

Birkinshaw was frightened of Andrew and had "got herself way out of her depth" when she agreed to help him, defence lawyer William Bennett told the court.

Judge Drew told Birkinshaw: "A custodial sentence is extremely likely but I shall make a final decision on 12 July."

