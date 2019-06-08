Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Damien Howl was found with serious head injuries and later died in hospital

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man whose body was found in an alleyway.

Damien Howl, 42, was found with serious head injuries in the alleyway off Heath Lane, West Bromwich, on Wednesday morning. He died later in hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered a head injury consistent with being assaulted, police said.

Marcus Parchment, 42, of Heath Lane, is charged with murder and due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court later.

A statement released by Mr Howl's family described him as a "much-loved son, father, brother, uncle and boyfriend".

It said: "He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could. Damo, as we all knew him, was a loving and funny man who enjoyed being kept busy.

"There are no word to express how devastated we all are at his loss. As a family we would appreciate privacy at this difficult time to process and grieve."

