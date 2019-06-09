Image copyright Google Image caption The member of staff was attacked while he worked behind the counter of San Internet Cafe

A man has been charged after an internet cafe employee was stabbed in the neck as he worked.

The man, 21, was attacked while behind the counter at the San Internet Cafe in Grove Lane, Handsworth, Birmingham, at about 10:45 BST on Friday.

He suffered a stab wound to his throat remains in a serious condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

A 24-year-old man from Winson Green has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.