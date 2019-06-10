A prisoner was taken off a monitoring scheme just weeks before he died at HMP Birmingham, an inquest has heard.

Marcus McGuire, 35, from Coventry, had been on a programme designed to prevent suicide and self-harm after previously slashing his wrists twice.

He was taken off the programme but a few weeks later, when he was due to be reassessed, was found dead.

His family have said they want answers. The inquest is set to last five days.

McGuire had been transferred from HMP Oakwood, near Featherstone, to HMP Birmingham in February 2018 after being recalled to prison in October 2017.

The inquest heard he had a long history of mental health issues, such as episodes of of paranoia and depression, but these were not flagged up to prison authorities.

In March, he slashed his wrist twice using a razor blade and required surgery, the coroners court was told.

He was then put on a programme called ACCT (Assessment Care in Custody and Teamwork) designed to prevent suicide and self-harm in what was then the privately run prison under G4S.

The inquest jury heard he was taken off the plan on 5 April and was due to be reassessed on 24 April.

But on 24 April prison officers were alerted to D Wing with a "code blue warning" which means a prisoner is not breathing. Officers discovered McGuire slumped behind his prison cell door with a ligature tied around his neck.

Twenty witnesses are due to give evidence with lawyers representing McGuire's family , G4S , Birmingham & Solihull Mental Health Trust and Birmingham Community Healthcare Trust.