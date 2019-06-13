Image caption Volunteers will "routinely come across distressing imagery," says the advert

A police force's appeal for volunteer digital forensic analysts has been branded a "disaster waiting to happen".

West Midlands Police has advertised the unpaid roles, which involve sifting through "distressing [and] indecent images".

Forensics professionals have expressed concerns that volunteers working at least 16 hours a month will not receive adequate emotional support.

The force said welfare was important and check-ups would be offered.

Its job advert warns applicants they will "routinely come across distressing imagery", while recovering and processing data from computers, mobiles devices and other sources.

This could include indecent images, as well as footage of fatal road traffic accidents and CCTV evidence of police incidents.

Some industry experts said they were surprised that the position was being offered unpaid.

Forensic specialist Sam Raincock from Hexham, Northumberland, described it on Twitter as a "disaster waiting to happen".

Skip Twitter post by @SamRaincock I actually cannot believe what I have read here - west midlands police wanting digital forensic volunteers and for them to sit and view indecent images of children! It is an absolute disgrace and a disaster waiting to happen! https://t.co/OMioMU1YCQ — Sam Raincock (@SamRaincock) June 11, 2019 Report

"They definitely need counselling pre-role," said Stuart Richards, who carried out scientific investigation work for Gwent Police for ten years and now teaches Cyber Forensics at the University of Gloucester.

"Ideally a psychological evaluation every three months. You've got to be a very strong individual to be able to deal with it...I don't think you can give someone the support they need in that sort of environment in that sort of time frame," added Mr Richards.

Other specialists said that the role could be a good opportunity for those wishing to gain work experience.

"I would have thought West Midlands Police would have thought this through very carefully," said Richard Hale, Digital Forensics lecturer at Birmingham City University.

He said one of his students had already asked for advice about whether to apply.

Applicants are required for a minimum of 16 hours a month for at least six months for tasks including the dismantling of computers and the downloading of data, according to the job description.

The candidates, who could be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Barring Service check, must be 18 and qualified to GCSE level in Maths and Physics.

Michelle Painter, the force's assistant director of forensic services said volunteers have not replaced staff and there has been no reduction in staffing numbers.

"Their welfare is an important consideration and is reflected in the age restriction and the recruitment process," she said.

"Occasionally, some investigations do have an element of investigating indecent images but that is not the only aspect of the digital forensics service."

She added volunteers get the same wellbeing care as employees including regular clinical supervision appointments.

