Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Moment kidnapped baby is rescued by police

Body-cam footage from police officers shows the moment they rescued a kidnapped baby after a 36-hour manhunt.

The five-month old baby boy was taken from his home in Sutton Coldfield by James Dempsey, who has been jailed for kidnap and driving offences.

Dempsey, 35, was known to the boy's mother and took her son in the early hours of 3 April. He was tracked down near Birmingham Airport the next day.

Dempsey was jailed for 27 months, at Birmingham Crown Court.

The baby's mother, Chantelle Forrester, said it felt like her baby was missing for "a lifetime".

"I'll forever be grateful to the officers who brought my baby home," she said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Dempsey

Officers tracked down Dempsey's Vauxhall Astra near Birmingham Airport and hit the driver door in a "tactical contact manoeuvre".

Chief Insp Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police, said the baby "stayed remarkably calm throughout the ordeal" despite the sirens and blue lights.

"[He] only cried when officers started cleaning him up," he said.

Dempsey, of Eden Road, Solihull, admitted taking the child without lawful authority, dangerous driving, theft, taking a vehicle and driving without insurance.

