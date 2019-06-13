Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Hazrat Umar, a South and City College Birmingham student, died in February

A 17-year-old boy has admitted the stabbing murder of another teenager in Birmingham, a court heard.

Hazrat Umar, 18, was found fatally injured in Norwood Road, Bordesley Green, on 25 February.

Prosecutors said he was killed in a "vicious and unprovoked" attack lasting 47 seconds which was caught on CCTV.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the murder four days into a trial and will be sentenced on Friday.

Mr Umar, who lived in Bordesley Green, was the third teenager to be killed in the city in 12 days after the deaths of Abdullah Muhammad and Sidali Mohamed.

Prosecutors said he suffered 15 knife wounds during the attack.

The defendant had already admitted possessing a knife.

Prosecutor Miranda Moore QC said the teenager and a friend should have been sitting an exam on the afternoon of the murder, but turned up late to college and were told to come back and re-sit.

The court heard they failed to return at 14:00 GMT and CCTV footage seen by jurors showed the accused carrying out "a vicious, unprovoked attack from behind", Birmingham Crown Court was told.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hazrat Umar was the third teenager to be killed in Birmingham in 12 days

