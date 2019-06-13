Image copyright Google Image caption Police launched a murder probe after a man's body was found in Oxhill Road, Handsworth

A man has been found dead in a home prompting a murder investigation in Birmingham.

The victim, in his 50s, was found with fatal injuries to his neck at a shared accommodation property on Oxhill Road, Handsworth, at 12:30 BST.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police said inquires were ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the man's death.

Insp Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious in the area over the past few days."

