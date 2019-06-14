Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Gurpreet Singh had denied strangling Sarbjit Kaur in Wolverhampton

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife at their family home has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

Gurpreet Singh, 44, had denied strangling Sarbjit Kaur, 38, at the detached house in Rookery Lane, Wolverhampton, in February last year.

Jurors on Wednesday acquitted him of trying to arrange a £20,000 contract killing of his previous spouse in 2013.

David Mason QC, prosecuting, said the Crown would be seeking a retrial.

Birmingham Crown Court heard an "unknown accomplice" wearing a Parka-style coat and carrying a Sports Direct bag was seen on CCTV walking up the driveway to the house and later leaving on the morning of the 2018 death.

But despite efforts, police were unable to track down the individual, believed to be a woman.

Asked by the judge earlier whether there was a reasonable prospect of a majority agreeing a verdict, the jury's forewoman replied "no".

Wednesday's unanimous acquittal by seven women and three men centred on the alleged solicitation of the murder of Amandeep Kaur who died on a trip to India in 2014, with Punjabi authorities concluding she suffered a brain haemorrhage.

