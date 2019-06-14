Image caption Staffordshire Police gave no details about the case against John Owen

A chief inspector at Staffordshire Police has been suspended by the force amid allegations of gross misconduct.

A spokesperson said allegations about John Owen had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which assessed the matter and referred it back to the force.

Staffordshire Police, which gave no details about the case against Ch Insp Owen, has launched an internal probe.

Mr Owen is policing commander for Stoke-on-Trent North.