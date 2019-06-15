Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The heartbroken family of Dean Bayliss described him as "selfless, loving and happy"

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in the neck.

Dean Bayliss, 57, was found dead by a care worker at a shared accommodation property in Oxhill Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at 12.30: BST on Thursday.

His family described him as "selfless, loving and happy".

Hardeep Bhachu, of Oxhill Road, was charged with murder and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Bayliss suffered "several stab wounds" and die from wounds to his neck.

"The news of Dean's sudden death has left us utterly heartbroken and devastated," his family said in a statement.

"Dean was a much loved father, stepfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, many people.

"Dean was a great man, selfless, loving and happy. He did not deserve to have his life end this way."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

