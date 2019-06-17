Image caption The attack happened near Wulfrun shopping centre in Wolverhampton

A student who launched a life-threatening hammer attack on a 16-year-old has admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Daniel Iftikhar's victim was knocked out by a single blow caught on CCTV in Wolverhampton's Wulfrun Square on 15 April, the city's crown court heard.

The 18-year-old also admitted another assault at Birmingham's New Street Station in February.

A judge warned him to expect a substantial custodial sentence.

The court was told Iftikhar, who had studied at an unnamed university and had a good academic record, launched the attack in response to a random comment.

'Circling the victim'

Iftikhar, of Madin Road, Tipton, West Midlands, also pleaded guilty to possessing offensive weapons at both New Street and Wulfrun Square.

But he denied attempted murder of the 16-year-old boy.

Confirming the not guilty plea was acceptable to the crown and the attempted murder charge would not be proceeded with, prosecutor Robert Price told the court: "The attack [in Wolverhampton] was caught on clear CCTV footage.

"It shows the defendant milling around the area, circling the victim and his friend, before delivering a very forceful single blow to the back of his head which causes him instant unconsciousness."

Mr Price said the prosecution formed the view it was "as consistent with an intention to cause really serious injury" as it was with an intention to kill.

Remanding Iftikhar in custody until a sentencing hearing on 29 July, Judge James Burbidge QC said: "They are extremely serious crimes.

"A substantial custodial sentence must follow."

West Midlands Police said the 16-year-old victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the attack.

No details of his current condition were given to Monday's court hearing.

