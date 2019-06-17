Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police are continuing to investigate circumstances surrounding Amjad Khan's death

A man has died almost a week after he suffered serious head injuries in a "targeted attack".

Amjad Khan was found by police in a property in Yardley Close, Oldbury, West Midlands, at about 01:00 BST on 8 June. He died in hospital on 13 June.

Derek Brennan, 31, from Smethwick, and Daman Sehra, 22, from Netherton in Dudley, have been charged with attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 8 July.

Mr Brennan, of Halesowen Road, and Mr Sehra, of Arden Road, were remanded in custody by magistrates in Dudley on 10 June.

West Midlands Police said officers were working to understand the motive and circumstances surrounding the death.

Det Ch Insp Gill Davenport, said: "While we have arrested and charged two people in connection with this attack, I'd still like to hear from anyone who has information relating to this or was in the vicinity of Yardley Close between midnight and 1am on Saturday 8 June to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.