Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Kevin Shepperson was found in his flat on 22 August

Three men who beat a 39-year-old to death with a dumb-bell have been convicted of murder.

Kevin Shepperson, was killed at his flat on Bloxwich Road South, Willenhall, Walsall, on 21 August.

Camerron Mackenzie, 21, and cousins Wayne and Nazeem Kendall, both 22, viciously attacked him before stealing his PlayStation, television and bank card, West Midlands Police said.

Mackenzie pleaded guilty, while the Kendalls were found guilty by a jury.

The force said Mr Shepperson was discovered by a friend on 22 August with his hands and feet tied and a belt strap around his neck.

His card was used to pay for a hotel stay hours after he was killed, with Mackenzie using his own details on the reservation form, police said.

Detectives also found CCTV footage showing Wayne Kendall, who lived below Mr Shepperson, climbing into his flat and letting his fellow attackers in through the front door.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Shepperson suffered rib fractures and brain injuries in the assault, police said.

His blood was later found on a dumb-bell in Kendall's flat alongside the stolen electrical items.

Mackenzie, of Richmond Street, Walsall, pleaded guilty to murder in December.

On Monday, jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court found Wayne Kendall, of Bloxwich Road South, Walsall, and Nazeem Kendall, of no fixed abode, guilty of murder and robbery.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Mr Shepperson's family said: "No sentence given will ever be enough for our son's life but it is a comfort that the people responsible are now behind bars and unable to hurt other innocent people."

