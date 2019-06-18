Image caption The boy was shot on Graiseley Street, Wolverhampton, at about 20:00 BST on 6 May

The Crimestoppers charity has offered a £1,000 reward for information after a boy was shot in the head.

The 16-year-old remains in a serious condition after being hurt on Graiseley Street in the Penn Fields area of Wolverhampton on 6 May.

Crimestoppers said there was a large group of people in the street at the time and witnesses heard a number of shots.

The charity called it a "shocking" incident.

Image caption Crimestoppers said the local community was "unsettled" by the shooting

Gary Murray, Crimestoppers regional manager, said the shooting would "affect this young person for many years to come and has unsettled the local community".

He promised total anonymity to witnesses who "know something about this shooting and want to do the right thing but feel unable to speak directly to police".

The £1,000 sum is for information leading to a conviction.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 20-year-old man was held on suspicion of assault, but all were released without charge.

The latest Office of National Statistics figures show West Midlands Police recorded 24 gun offences per 100,000 residents in the force area in 2017-2018.

That is more than double the average for England and Wales.

Firearm offences West Midlands Police force area

