Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mohammed Shameel, 34, of Penshaw Grove, Moseley, struck Mrs Akhtar as she stepped into the road to get into her parked car, police said

A driver who killed woman in a hit-and-run crash in a 20mph speed limit zone has been jailed for 18 months.

Mohammed Shameel, 34, knocked down Noreen Akhtar, 38, from Banbury, as she was about to get into her car.

He "drove away without a thought" after the crash on Stratford Road, Birmingham, in June 2018, West Midlands Police said.

Shameel admitted causing death by careless driving and was sentenced on Monday at Birmingham Crown Court.

His Volkswagen Tiguan was found abandoned near his home in Penshaw Grove, Moseley, a week later.

It had damage to the windscreen, wing and headlight.

Shameel was travelling between 33 to 36 mph at the time of the crash, police said.

Collision investigator Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "He drove away from the scene without a second thought for Mrs Akhtar who tragically died as a result of her injuries.

"We can only hope the fact he must serve a prison sentence will provide a small sense of comfort to his victim's family."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.