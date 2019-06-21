Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lisa Skidmore's family lost nearly all their photos of her when her killer set fire to her home

The sister of a murdered nurse says she died because agencies "never did their jobs properly".

An inquest into Lisa Skidmore's death, who was killed by a convicted sex offender, found she was failed by police and the probation services.

Her sister, Alison Parker, said "a lack of competency" and "catastrophic failings" contributed to Ms Skidmore's death and called for further action.

The Ministry of Justice apologised and said it has taken steps to improve.

Mrs Parker said the family has been under "tremendous strain" since the 37-year-old was killed at her home in Bilston, Wolverhampton, in November 2016.

"Our sister should still be alive - if everything had been done right she would still be here," she said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Leroy Campbell had convictions for offences including rape and burglary

Leroy Campbell raped and murdered Ms Skidmore before attacking her 80-year-old mother and setting fire to the property in an attempt to destroy evidence, four months after he was released from prison.

The fire destroyed family photos which Ms Skidmore had been collecting for a project.

"We have no visual memories of her," Mrs Parker said. "We're left with nothing, absolutely nothing."

Image copyright Skidmore family Image caption Lisa Skidmore was a nurse who had just started end of life care training

Her mother is "not the same person" after the attack, she said.

"She's still frightened, on edge all the time, because of what [Campbell] did," Mrs Parker said, adding that she has anxiety, depression and PTSD.

"We don't know what's going through her mind, but we can see she's suffering."

After Thursday's inquest verdict, Mrs Parker said there was "a sense of relief and comfort" and she felt there was justice for her sister "in a way".

"Police and probation services finally owned up to their catastrophic failings," she said, "but I don't think it's over."

Although one probation worker was sacked for gross misconduct, Mrs Parker called for further action as "the public isn't protected".

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said its work with police is now "more joined up" and it recruited more probation officers.

"We will carefully consider the jury's findings and take any further action that is needed," a spokesperson said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.