A carer has been jailed for slapping and manhandling a 101-year-old dementia patient in her home.

Hidden cameras filmed the woman crying out in pain when Ashikiah Reid shoved her in bed, forcefully cleaned her face and slapped her hands and arms.

Concerned relatives installed the cameras and then approached police.

Reid, 37, from Erdington, Birmingham, was jailed for eight months at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting ill-treating the woman.

The video footage also showed Reid had given care to the woman at her home in Edgbaston, Birmingham, that breached an agreed plan that two care workers should look after her.

The bed-bound woman's family then contacted West Midlands Police, which said officers started investigating last August.

Reid previously admitted ill treating or wilfully neglecting the elderly woman at Birmingham Magistrates' Court and was jailed at the city's crown court on Tuesday.

PC David Nash, from the force's public protection unit, said: "I am glad the woman responsible for inflicting unnecessary distress and pain on a defenceless woman has been put behind bars.

"A lot of trust is put into personal carers and this trust was shattered by Reid's actions against this woman."

The force said Reid had been dismissed from her job.

