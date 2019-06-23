Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police tweeted the image of the weapons seized in Birmingham on Saturday

A "terrifying" arsenal of weapons - including a sword, axe, several hammers and knives - were seized by police called to break up a street fight.

Officers were called to Small Heath, Birmingham, on Saturday at about 17:15 BST after reports of disorder.

The group fled when police arrived, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, but officers recovered more than a dozen of weapons from the scene.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray was released on police bail.

Police tweeted the "group were intent on causing some serious harm".

The force urged witnesses of the brawl, which took place on Coventry Road, to contact them. Investigations are continuing.