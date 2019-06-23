Image copyright Nicola Hill Image caption Passengers had to wait with their luggage outside the building

Flights were delayed when thousands of holidaymakers had to evacuate Birmingham Airport due to a fire alarm.

A fire detector in the departure lounge's Factory Bar set off alarms at 14:00 BST, an airport spokeswoman said.

Travellers had to leave the building, with some complaining on social media the situation was chaotic due to a lack of information.

"Passengers were evacuated, which is normal procedure," the spokeswoman added.

She said there was a "small impact to flights" and that passengers were advised to check on the arrivals/departures page of the airport website.

Nicola Hill said her flight to Amsterdam was delayed for two hours.

Others said people struggled to get out of emergency exits, while those arriving on flights had to wait on planes.

Image copyright @_Soapyyy Image caption Some passengers complained there was a lack of information about the situation

Sophie Panton, who was travelling to Dalaman, Turkey, with her boyfriend, tweeted: "After nearly an hour of not being told what's happening, not being let out of emergency exits and sitting on the Tarmac in the heat we're finally going back into Birmingham Airport.

"Haven't been told what's happened or if our plane will be delayed but at least we're inside."

Fire crews attended the scene but determined there was no fire.