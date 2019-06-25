Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Joseph Smith met up with Tamiia Laville (pictured next to PCSO Nadeem Mahmood) to thank her

A man has been reunited with jewellery belonging to his late wife after a girl found them stashed under a bush.

Nine-year-old Tamiia Laville found the bag of gold watches and jewellery and handed them in to police.

It turned out they belonged to Joseph Smith, 77, whose Birmingham home had been raided by thieves in October.

He was reunited with 28 pieces of jewellery some of which had belonged to his wife of 50 years, but who died eight years ago.

Mr Smith met up with Tamiia to thank her and she has now been nominated for an outstanding young citizen award from West Midlands Police.

Police had been unable to trace the thieves, but Tamiia, from Druids Heath, found the bag hidden under a bush by Brockworth Road, earlier this year.

Tamiia said she felt proud of herself for reuniting Mr Smith with the jewellery and said she had been made 'star of the week' at her school.

"The look on Mr Smith's face made me extremely happy. It was just a normal day, I didn't expect to find anything important, but I did and now I'm the local hero!"

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, said her actions "showed initiative and maturity beyond her years".

The awards take place on 11 July.

