Image caption The victim was shot in the hairdressers at about 17:00 BST on 19 May

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in a barber shop.

The victim, 23, was shot in the stomach at the shop on Wolverhampton Road in the Birchills area of Walsall in May.

He was left in a critical condition but his injuries were not life threatening.

Uzair Shahid, of Lichfield Road in the town, appeared before Walsall Magistrates and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 24 July.

Det Insp Chris Fox, from West Midlands Police, said the arrest was "a significant step forward in our investigation" but the force still needed witnesses to come forward.

A 17-year-old who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has since been bailed.

