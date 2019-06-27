Image copyright NASUWT Image caption Some teachers took to the picket line outside of the school gates earlier

Teachers have gone on strike over concerns about violence and knife threats from pupils.

Some staff at Starbank Secondary School in Birmingham said they received little support from bosses in confronting badly-behaved pupils.

A teaching union says a "knife audit" needs to take place, along with extra training for teachers and a behaviour policy for pupils.

Birmingham City Council said it was in discussions with trade unions.

It added that "suitable provision has been made to ensure that lessons will continue" during the two-day strike.

About 30 teachers took to the picket line at the school. Some teaching unions called off their action earlier.

Paul Nesbitt, from the National Association of Schoolmasters and Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), said the union had been negotiating with the school for some time.

He also said staff had informed him about violence from pupils and threats against teachers.

There have been three incidents in the last three weeks, Mr Nesbitt said, including one which saw a pupil bring in a 12-inch knife.

A teacher was also threatened with a knife, and the pupil was excluded for a number of days but later returned, he added.

"She was quite taken aback. This pupil had threatened to hurt her with a weapon, and then to find them back in the school. Obviously that's a worry for them", Mr Nesbitt said.

Another teacher also suffered a "split lip" after being hit by a year seven pupil last year, the union said.

"We were informed a year seven pupil hit a teacher in the mouth that led to a split lip," Mr Nesbitt added.

Pupils also organise "Fight Thursdays", which reportedly take place on the school playing fields.

"Even though the school was aware that they have students causing serious issues, there's no risk assessment being carried out on these pupils" Mr Nesbitt said.

Concern was also raised that there was no response to teachers who hit so-called "panic buttons", which are installed on school computers as a means for teachers to raise the alarm.

"We've heard of nobody responding when the button is pressed, even though members of the senior leadership team are meant to respond," Mr Nesbitt said.

"Sufficient practical steps have not been taken to ensure poor behaviour is addressed and that teachers are supported in maintaining good order in the classroom."

He added that teachers at the school, on Hob Moor Road, had been left with "little choice" but to embark on two days of planned action.

A safeguarding review has been carried out by the local authority, the union said, and staff were awaiting the results.

"We want training for members on how to deal with these situations and a knife audit," Mr Nesbitt said.

"We've asked the school to come up with a behaviour policy which looks after children and our members."

The school has been contacted for a comment.

