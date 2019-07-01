Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in Wellington Street, Winson Green

Four people were injured when a gunman opened fire at a barbecue in Birmingham.

The shooting happened in Wellington Street, Winson Green, at about 22:50 BST on Sunday.

The four victims were taken to hospital with "superficial injuries". Police believe the weapon used was a shotgun.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and police appealed for any witnesses in the area at the time to come forward.

