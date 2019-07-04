Birmingham driver uses car with no tyre to go to shops
- 4 July 2019
A motorist went out to buy milk and water in a car with no tyre on one of the front wheels.
Police officers spotted the 23-year-old driving the car in Bankes Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, on Wednesday.
It was also found he had been driving without insurance. The driver was reported to the DVLA for having no insurance and a defective tyre.
West Midlands Police tweeted about the car, asking "are tyres optional?" The Ford Ka was impounded.
Stechford A Unit officers just spotted a male driving this... He'd just popped to get some milk and water... Also had no insurance so has been seized and driver reported for offences. Are tyres optional? Take a close look at that wheel too!!! pic.twitter.com/iY6yq268Ec— Force Response (@ResponseWMP) July 3, 2019
