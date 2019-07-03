Image copyright PA Image caption Fraud arrests were made following police searches in September

Arrests have been made over the alleged misuse of donated charitable funds at a national anti-grooming organisation.

Sikh Youth UK is being investigated over its "receipt and use of charitable funds" which has raised "a number of regulatory concerns", the Charity Commission said.

A 38-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were arrested in Birmingham in connection with alleged fraud offences, West Midlands Police said

The organisation is yet to comment.

On its website, Sikh Youth UK says it is a "national organisation raising awareness on social evils and supporting the victims of sexual grooming, substance abuse and domestic violence within the community".

West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit made the arrests after examining items taken during property searches in September.

The Charity Commission has been working closely with the police on its own inquiry, which began in November.

The regulator is investigating:

Whether those in control of charitable funds have properly carried out their legal duties and responsibilities

The financial management of the organisation

Whether there has been private benefit to the organisation's trustees

Partnerships with other charities and the conduct of the trustees

Though the organisation is not a charity, the commission said it had "jurisdiction to investigate due to the funds being charitable".

The inquiry will also examine the organisation's status in order to determine whether it is a legally a charity.

The regulator said it would publish a report following its inquiry.

