The world premiere for the fifth series of Peaky Blinders is to take place in Birmingham, ahead of its return to BBC One later this year.

Fans of the award-winning drama will be able to watch the first episode and quiz the cast and creators at the city's Town Hall on 18 July.

The latest instalment is set against the turmoil of the 1929 financial crash, with stars Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson returning.

Tommy Shelby MP (Cillian Murphy) is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, but he realises that his response will affect not just his family's future but that of the entire nation.

The stars are joined by several new cast members, including Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy and Brian Gleeson.

Creator Steven Knight said Birmingham was his first choice for the premiere, adding that the cast and crew love the city.

Knight, along with the cast, will be in attendance walking the red carpet on the evening and greeting fans.

"Birmingham is the epicentre for the show and it means so much to me to come back here year after year and start the series with a bang," he said.

"This year we're at the Town Hall, which is a great venue, with more fans than ever before able to see the programme.

"I can't wait to see everyone's reactions on the night."

Joe Godwin, director of BBC Midlands said: "BBC Birmingham is so excited to be hosting the world premiere of Peaky Blinders - it's a real fan favourite across the Midlands.

"It's a brilliant event and screening which showcases one of the most popular drama series on the BBC ever right here in the heart of Birmingham."

The premiere of season four was held in the city in 2017.

The ticket ballot goes live on Thursday and is open for a week.

