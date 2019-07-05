Image copyright Family handout Image caption Helen Bailey, dubbed Little Girl Blue, was found dead in woodland in 1975

A man police believe murdered an eight-year-old girl in 1975 made confessions to medical professionals, an inquest has heard.

Helen Bailey, dubbed 'Little Girl Blue', disappeared from her Birmingham home and was found dead in woodland.

John Sir made admissions in 1978 and 1979, allegedly telling a doctor he strangled her and used a pen knife to cut her throat.

The fresh inquest has concluded she was unlawfully killed.

On Thursday, Sir - who was formerly known as Kenneth Etchells - lost a legal bid to protect his anonymity.

However, giving evidence to the inquest at Birmingham Coroner's Court via video link on Friday, he claimed "no memory" of admitting to the murder.

Helen, who was wearing blue clothes at the time of her disappearance, left her home in Perry Barr to play at about 15:30 BST on 10 August.

Her mother alerted police when she did not return home and her body was found the next day.

Speaking at a new inquest into Helen's death on Friday, Det Ch Supt Caroline Marsh from West Midlands Police said she was "absolutely certain" Helen had been murdered and there were "no other outstanding suspects" besides Sir.

An inquest in 1976 heard Helen may have died as a result of an "accident or practical joke gone wrong".

Jurors returned an open verdict, but it was quashed earlier this year with judges citing evidence from 2014 that she had been strangled.

Threat to wife

The new inquest was told Sir had admitted to her murder in 1978 when he asked to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a suicide attempt.

However, after being arrested in 2014 he claimed the confession was fabricated to convince hospital staff to admit him as he was concerned he was going to kill himself or his wife.

The inquest heard medical staff said he was admitted because of the threat to himself and his wife, not the confession.

Giving evidence, Sir was asked by the coroner what he remembers of 10 August 1975, to which he replied "not a lot, it was a long time ago".

He said he had no memory of making the confessions of murdering Helen, but said he knows he would have done so to make himself interesting to mental health staff and to get a "refuge" to sort out his suicidal thoughts.

When asked how to explain the fact his confession of the details of how he allegedly killed Helen match the new pathologist assessment of causes of death, Sir said it must be "a coincidence".

Forensic Pathologist Dr Nathaniel Carey also told the hearing he believed an original post-mortem from 1975 would have misled the original coroner, as it suggests the cut to her neck was "shallow", which the coroner concluded could have been from a tree branch.

Dr Carey said photos suggested it was a more substantial cut and Helen was most likely unconscious and lying on the ground when it occurred.

He said there were signs of asphyxia before the cut.

