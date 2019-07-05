Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage has been released of suspects as part of a murder inquiry

CCTV footage has been released of two suspects in the kidnap, torture and murder of a Birmingham man.

Tomasz Samel, 45, was taken from his home in a white van at around 08:45am on 27 March, West Midlands Police said.

Police found him that evening at a property in Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, about 80 miles away suffering from burns. He died in hospital in June.

Police hunting his killers have released pictures of two men they want to identify.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tomasz Samel died in a specialist burns unit in Liverpool on 21 June.

Officers are also trying to establish the current location of the white Peugeot Boxer which Polish national Mr Samel was taken into. The car has the registration OY55 MVT.

It had previously been seen in Bristol and the Banbury area of Oxfordshire, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Anastasia Miller, who is leading the murder investigation, said the van had been at Hopwood Park Services earlier in the day Mr Samel was abducted.

The CCTV showed the suspects buying a fluorescent tabard which police believe was then used to give the illusion they were at Mr Samel's home on legitimate business.

Det Ch Insp Miller said: "This was an absolutely horrific attack, and we've been working hard to understand exactly what happened on that day, and why.

"We're keeping an open mind about the motive, and have been carrying out extensive enquiries since March."

She appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

