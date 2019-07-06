Image copyright Legoland Discovery Centre Image caption The display marks events such as the large festival taking place in London

Lego builders say they have created the "smallest Pride parade" as events take place around the world.

The model in Birmingham uses more than 1.5 million Lego pieces to depict crowds in the city cheering on floats with themes including the Wizard of Oz.

Michelle Thompson who made the display at the Legoland Discovery Centre said she hoped to create the real event's "enthusiastic spirit of togetherness".

London Pride organisers expect 1.5 million people at Saturday's event.

Image copyright Legoland Discovery Centre Image caption The display features 78 figures

Those taking part will celebrate 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in New York, which changed the face of the gay rights movement.

Ms Thompson said: "I have really enjoyed working on this model, as I think it brings to life exactly what Pride is about - people from across the world coming together to celebrate love, friendship and happiness."

The display, which includes 78 figures, is at Arena Birmingham.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.