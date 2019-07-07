Image caption An investigation is under way at the site

A "small number" of Jaguar Land Rover workers have been treated by medics after being suspected of inhaling fumes.

Ambulances were seen at the factory in Lode Lane, Solihull on Sunday.

A JLR spokesman said the fumes resulted from work being done in a production area on Saturday.

"We can confirm that a small number of contractors and employees were triaged by West Midlands Ambulance Service," he said.

The firm added the incident had ended and a "full internal investigation" was under way.

West Midlands Fire Service was informed and advised on the incident but did not send any crews.

