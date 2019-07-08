Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The effects of air pollution on human health

Children who live in Birmingham could have their lives cut short by up to seven months due to the levels of air pollution, a study has found.

King's College London researchers say that an eight-year-old born in 2011 may die between two to seven months early if exposed to projected future levels throughout their lifetime.

The Department for Environment said it was taking "concerted action".

The BBC has contacted Birmingham City Council seeking comment.

Males worse hit

Birmingham has more pollution-related deaths than Manchester, according to the report, and should "reasonably spend" up to £470m a year tackling the problem.

Males were more likely to be affected than females, the report said, with boys born in 2011 expected to lose up to 41 weeks. Girls were due to lose 35 weeks.

Children living in Erdington could be more affected, with between 75 to 91 deaths in that area in 2011 attributed to pollution. By contrast Hall Green saw the lowest number of deaths, at 46 to 57.

The study looked at the combined impact of two pollutants - particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide - which experts say are among the leading causes of poor health from air pollution.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide are a "good indicator of traffic pollution", the report said.

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Media Image caption There was a higher loss of life expectancy in Birmingham than Manchester, Kings College researchers said

"Somewhere between 150 and 700 deaths" in the city could be attributed to the 2011 combined pollutant levels, the report said.

Conversely, if levels had improved from 2011, the average life expectancy of a child born that year would have improved by up to four months.

Polly Billington, director of the clean-energy network UK100, which commissioned the work, said: "This report should be a wake-up call to policymakers not just in Birmingham but across the country."

A spokeswoman for the Department for Environment, said that "air pollution continues to shorten lives, which is why we are taking concerted action to tackle it".

