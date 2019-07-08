Image caption Emergency services were called to the house on White Road in Smethwick after Gurmukh Singh's discovery

A 70-year-old man was "unceremoniously dumped" and left for dead on a doorstep of a house after suffering blunt force trauma, a court heard.

Gurmukh Singh was found outside the White Road, Smethwick, address of Palvinder Hayre on 23 November and was taken to hospital where he died.

Mr Hayre, 51, denies murder.

But prosecutor David Mason QC said it was the crown's case the pair argued and Mr Hayre violently assaulted Mr Singh before dumping his body.

Opening the case at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier, Mr Mason said the men had been introduced by a friend in September and both were "heavy drinkers".

The court heard Mr Singh had 19 rib fractures, along with a fracture to his sternum and an area around the throat. His right lung was also punctured.

A pathologist concluded he had been subjected to a "violent blunt force trauma assault", Mr Mason said.

Image caption A housemate of the accused contacted emergency services, a court heard

The court was shown CCTV footage from the day before Mr Singh was found, with both men, Mr Mason said, seen entering and leaving the White Road property, and visiting a nearby supermarket.

The court also heard Mr Singh stayed at the house that evening. On CCTV footage from the next day also played in court, Mr Mason said just Mr Hayre could be seen entering and leaving the home.

Mr Hayre could be seen wearing a "distinctive" blue and white striped jacket, according to the prosecution.

In the recording of the moment Mr Singh was dumped, Mr Mason said it was clear the person removing him from the home was wearing the same clothes as the accused.

The court heard Mr Singh was discovered by Mr Hayre's housemate Vytatus Gudas, who called emergency services.

The defendant was arrested at the scene and a forensic search found Mr Singh's blood in several areas of the property, Mr Mason said, adding blood was also on Mr Hayre's clothing.

The trial continues.

