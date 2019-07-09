Image copyright @evthankyou/Steven Smith Image caption Charlotte Smith decided to write the cards after a school science project

A 12-year-old girl has been putting cards on electric vehicles to thank drivers for helping to save the planet.

Charlotte Smith, from Solihull, decided to write the cards after completing a primary school science project about the benefits of electric engines.

She has since received her own thank you letter from the Queen and travelled as far as Norway on her mission to thank people.

Her father says it is "absolutely the right thing to do".

Charlotte first learned about electric vehicles (EV) two years ago, as part of a science project at St Alphege C of E Junior School.

She said: "I didn't want to villainise non-electric car drivers but to thank those who have already made the change.

"I designed the card with that in mind and gave them out where I live.

"Since then we've been loaned electric cars to go and thank drivers all over the country. It's quite surreal."

Image copyright @evthankyou Image caption The cards feature cartoons of a brain, heart and lungs

Charlotte's father Steven, 52, who left his role as a software engineer at Warwickshire's Jaguar Land Rover headquarters last year, said: "Charlotte is the only person doing this and it's turned into a bit of a full-time job."

The duo have travelled as far as Scotland, Land's End and even Oslo, where they handed out 513 cards in just 36 hours.

She has also received letters from the Royal Family recognising her work: