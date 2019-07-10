Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Remi Carty, Shaun Barnhurst, Kyle Esty were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court

Three friends who made YouTube videos boasting about drugs and firearms have been jailed for related offences.

Remi Carty, from Stourbridge, and Shaun Barnhurst, of Stirchley, Birmingham, were found with large quantities of class A drugs, a pistol and shotgun.

A third man, Kyle Esty, from Birmingham, worked with the childhood friends, police said, and was jailed for drugs offences.

The men were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Ronan Tyrer, from West Midlands Police, said the men were acting together in a "criminal enterprise of conspiring to supply drugs" and made videos together "where they rap about shootings, cash, drugs and the police".

Officers discovered drugs, a loaded pistol, sawn-off shotgun and ammunition at 20-year-old Carty's home on High Street, shortly after he was released from prison for an earlier firearms offence.

The find was also linked to 21-year-old Barnhurst, who was found with 71 wraps of heroin and a lock knife when he was stopped by officers at his home in Acorn Gardens.

A sawn-off shogun, crack cocaine, heroin and a large quantity of cash were also found in his car.

Esty, 22, was found retrieving items from Barnhurst's bin and was later found in possession of 90 wraps of class A drugs with more drugs and cash discovered at his address in Northfield.

He was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting 11 drugs offences.

Barnhurst and Carty were both jailed for 15 years. Barnhurst admitted 11 offences, including possession with intent to supply firearms and ammunition, and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Carty admitted conspiracy to possess firearms and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.