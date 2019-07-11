Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dr David Mackereth said he wanted "the right to practise medicine as a Christian doctor"

A Christian doctor who refused to use trans pronouns chose to leave his job, a tribunal has heard.

Dr David Mackereth claims the Department for Work and Pensions discriminated against him for refusing to use people's chosen pronouns.

He previously told an employment tribunal he was sacked for saying he would not refer to "any 6ft tall bearded man" as "madam".

But his manager said Dr Mackereth "left work because he chose to do so".

Dr Mackereth claims no effort was made to accommodate his beliefs, such as referring transgender clients to another doctor.

Centre manager James Owen said he had a meeting with Dr Mackereth, of Dudley, and "respected his wishes not to work" in June last year.

"I then asked the claimant if he would respect the customer's wish to be referred to by their chosen sexuality and name and would he convey that in his written report," Mr Owen said in a written statement.

"The claimant categorically stated that he would not do that due to his beliefs and he could not put that in a report as his conscience would not allow that."

Mr owen said another staff member had told him Dr Mackereth said he had "felt he could not work" and asked whether he could go home and not return until a decision had been made.

"I called David that afternoon to check he had arrived home OK and to confirm...I understood his request not to continue working," he said.

"At no point was David suspended from work."

Mr Owen said he understood the doctor had "left work because he chose to do so" and had stated that he did not feel he could return until the situation was resolved.

The tribunal in Birmingham continues.

