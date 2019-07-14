Image copyright Google Image caption Solihull Riding Club said it was "with the deepest regret" that it announced the death

A horse rider competing at an event in the West Midlands has died.

The unnamed rider was involved in a Solihull Riding Club one-day event on Saturday.

The club said next of kin had been informed and it extended its "deepest sympathy" to their family. The club's grounds near Dorridge would be closed until further notice, it added.

British Eventing said it was devastated to hear of the death of a rider after "an incident at an unaffiliated event".

More than 540 comments have appeared on the club's Facebook post that announced the news.

One said: "Devastating news. Sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the rider and thoughts also with the organisers, other competitors and everyone who was at the event today."

