Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports a woman had fallen from a horse in a field about a quarter of a mile from the main buildings

A horse rider who died during a competition fell from a horse, according to the ambulance service.

Crews were called to Solihull Riding Club at about 16:30 on Saturday, and arrived to find people performing CPR on a woman, who was declared dead at the scene.

British Riding Clubs (BRC) said it would be investigating the death at the one-day event.

The venue has been contacted for further comment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports the woman had fallen from a horse in a field about a quarter of a mile from the main buildings.

The BRC, which offers events and training through more than 500 clubs and centres across the UK, said Solihull Riding Club extended its "deepest sympathy to the family of the rider at this tragic time".

More than 580 comments have appeared on the club's Facebook post announcing the news.

It said access to the grounds at Solihull Riding Club would be closed until further notice.

